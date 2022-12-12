UT Men's Head Basketball Coach Chris Beard arrested for alleged domestic violence

APD Spokesperson Brandon Jones stated that, "It is alleged that Beard strangled a person at a home."

AUSTIN, Texas — Chris Beard, head coach of the University of Texas at Austin's men's basketball team, was arrested early Monday morning for alleged domestic violence.

The Austin Police Department (APD) responded to a "disturbance-urgent" call at 2:07 a.m. on Dec. 12 in Tarrytown, an affluent neighborhood to the west of Mopac and near the Colorado River and Lake Austin. APD Spokesperson Brandon Jones stated that, "It is alleged that Beard strangled a person at a home."

Beard was booked into the Travis County Jail at 4:18 a.m., according to records. He faces a third-degree felony charge for "assault on a family/household member-impede breath circulation."

Many family violence charges are misdemeanors, but this charge is a felony because the alleged offense was "committed by intentionally, knowingly or recklessly impeding the normal breathing or circulation of the blood of the person by applying pressure to the person's throat or neck or by blocking the person's nose or mouth." A person charged with this faces up to 10 years in prison.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, Beard remains in the Travis County Jail and has not appeared before a judge to set his bond amount.

UT provided KVUE the following statement regarding Beard's arrest:

“The University is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard. We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process.”

Beard's attorney, Perry Minton, said, "Coach Beard is 100% innocent of these charges. He should have never been arrested. The complainant wants him released immediately and all charges dismissed. It is truly inconceivable."

The Texas men's basketball team is scheduled to host Rice University Monday night at Moody Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and needs help, you can find local resources through the National Domestic Violence Hotline. For 24/7 assistance, call 800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.