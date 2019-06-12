PORTLAND, Maine — The University of Southern Maine will not become the University of Maine at Portland. At least not yet.

USM President Glenn Cummings announced Friday that the university will withdraw its proposed name change in the upcoming legislative session.

“Pressing pause on the name change legislation will allow our transformative Portland campus construction to be closer to completion and give us more time to engage in a public conversation about creative, inclusive marketing and enrollment strategies,” Cummings said.

USM said the deferment will also allow time to begin the construction of a new career and student center with an attached residential hall.

The University of Maine System Trustees approved the name change. The change also drew endorsements from USM’s Alumni Association, Student Government Association and Board of Visitors, as well as Maine’s leading CEOs.

On Friday, State Senator Bill Diamond expressed his support for Cummings' decision.

“I was proud to lead the fight and carry the messages of opposition to the proposed name change — concerns that were expressed not just from my senate district, but from around the state,” Sen. Diamond said.

Sen. Diamond went on to say that he hopes the effort to change the school's name will not resurface.

