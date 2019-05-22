PORTLAND, Maine — The University of Southern Maine is now providing an option for early action students to opt out of submitting their SAT or ACT scores.

According to a release from the university, research shows that high school grades and GPA are a better indicator of student success for students in their first year of college.

Making the submission of the SAT and the ACT optional would reduce the anxiety surrounding the college process for many students.

"We're very excited about increasing access to a USM education," said Nancy Davis Griffin, vice president for Enrollment Management and chief operations officer. "The data shows test scores can be reflective of a student’s economic background and not a true indicator of a student’s academic ability and potential."

"We want to remove this barrier for our prospective students," Griffin said. "I am thrilled that the faculty of USM supported this decision. It is one that is in keeping with our value of equity."

For students applying to the nursing program, the SAT or the ACT will still be required.

Students who apply for early action will be guaranteed an admission decision by January 15. They must submit their undergraduate admission application by November 15 and provide all of the supporting materials by December 1.