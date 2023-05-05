USM student overcomes brain injury, is set to graduate this weekend

In 2019, Bailey Hartill of Brunswick had to relearn how to walk and talk. In 2023, she's graduating college and continuing her master's program.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAINE, USA — Bailey Hartill knows better than most that life can change in an instant.

"I love to have my planner, but man does my planner alternate a lot from what I originally think," Hartill said.

On Saturday, Hartill will receive her diploma from the University of Southern Maine, but it's something at one time, she wasn't certain was possible.

More than four years ago in January 2019, Hartill fell down a flight of stairs and suffered a serious brain injury.

"I had to learn how to walk and talk again. Cognitive functions. I would see speech pathologists, physical therapists, chiropractors," Hartill said.

Tonight on @newscentermaine, I'll introduce you to Bailey Hartill. On Saturday she'll receive her diploma from @USouthernMaine, four years after suffering a serious brain injury. Hear her inspiring story, and what's next for the stellar student tonight at 5:30! pic.twitter.com/bv6q7P7lKM — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) May 5, 2023

"She was very vulnerable, didn't like loud noises, [and] couldn't stand bright light," Hartill's grandmother Carol Thiboutot said.

After months of recovery and sessions with medical professionals, Hartill was able to receive her high school diploma. But her original plan for attending college in the south had to change. She wanted to be close to home and chose to attend Central Maine Community College where she received an associate's degree in general studies.

Hartill then transferred her credits to the University of Southern Maine, taking classes in leadership and organization studies, which she'll be receiving her degree in this weekend.

"She's smart, and she's interesting, and she's kind. And she just sort of grabs life," Hartill's professor and graduate advisor, Tara Coste, said.

In addition to completing her undergrad studies, Hartill was enrolled in an accelerated master's program and works full-time at CMCC as an admission representative.

"She's pushed me a lot. Sometimes I've struggled, and many many times, she said, 'You can do it. If I can do it, you can do it," Thiboutot said.

"It really just gave a new perspective on just how to slow down and really just appreciate the things you have that's right in front of you. Be able to put your two feet down and stand up by yourself is something we take for granted," Hartill said.

Hartill is on track to continue her accelerated master's program in leadership.

She will also be joining Coste and other classmates in June as part of a study abroad program in Africa.

USM commencement takes place Saturday morning in Portland at the Cross Insurance Arena.