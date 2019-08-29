GORHAM, Maine — During the University of Southern Maine's (USM) Fall 2019 Opening Breakfast, University President Glenn Cummings announced that USM received a $1 million gift.

In a release from USM, the gift was received from the Peter and Paula Lunder family through their charitable organization, The Lunder Foundation.

The gift will provide need-based aid to undergraduate and graduate students from Maine through the Lunder Scholars program.

The Lunder Scholars Endowed Fund was established in 2002.

“We are very pleased to make this gift to the scholarship fund, which will provide greater access for deserving students to the quality education offered at USM and to the career opportunities made possible by a USM degree,” Peter and Paula Lunder said in a prepared statement.

The gift will increase the number of scholarships that can be awarded to USM students.

Cummings praised the “great gift” as it enhances the university’s mission to offer an affordable, high quality education.

