USM president to step down from position in June

GORHAM, Maine — University of Southern Maine President Glenn Cummings has decided to step down as president at the end of the current academic year.

In a release, the university said Cummings' tenure as president will end on June 30, 2022. He has requested to return to the faculty as a professor of public policy and educational leadership, subject to approval by the University of Maine System Board of Trustees.

Cummings has served as the president of the university for seven years. Before USM, he also served one year as the president of the University of Maine at Augusta.

According to the university, Cummings informed University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy and the UMS Board of Trustees of his decision in separate letters.

"I respect President Cummings' request to leave the USM presidency on a high note and return to the faculty. He can be proud of the legacy he's built throughout his presidency to position the University of Southern Maine for further success in the University of Maine System," Malloy said. "In all the time I've known him, Glenn has never wavered in his focus on USM's students and their success. On behalf of all of UMS, I want to thank him for his service and leadership."

Cummings is a former Speaker of the House in the Maine House of Representatives, Majority Leader, and Chairman of the state's Joint Committee of Education and Cultural Affairs. He also served as deputy assistant secretary within the U.S. Department of Education under President Barack Obama. He also served as president and executive director of Good Will-Hinckley.

"It has been the honor of my life to serve the students of the University of Southern Maine as president," Cummings said in a release. "Together, we have accomplished what we promised. We have restored USM to a thriving University that serves Maine and beyond. I am proud of the faculty, staff and thousands of supporting members of the USM community who work tenaciously on behalf of our students and the institution. Thanks to them, the University of Southern Maine is strong and getting stronger. I'm excited for what the future holds for the University of Southern Maine, and I'm excited to explore new opportunities and new challenges both professionally and personally."