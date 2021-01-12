U.S. Postal Service, WeAreTeachers announce Pen Pal Program

The program is open to 3rd- through 5th-grade teachers across the U.S.

The U.S. Postal Service is bringing back old-fashioned pen pals.

The Postal Service and WeAreTeachers announced the Pen Pal Project Thursday, inviting Maine 3rd- through 5th-grade teachers and their classrooms to get involved.

According to a news release, 25,000 participants nationwide will be matched with partners from across the country. The goal of the program is to improve writing and communication skills and understand different perspectives.

Each participating classroom will receive a U.S. Postal Service Pen Pal Project kit with a teaching poster, cards, and envelopes. The first letters are scheduled to be mailed in January.

The program is open to U.S. public, charter, and private school teachers.

