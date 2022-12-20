University of Maine welcomes new athletic director

Jude Killy will serve as the athletic director starting January 30.

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine welcomed Jude Killy as the Black Bears' new athletic director Tuesday afternoon.

UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy welcomed Killy at a press conference where she gifted him with a commemorative UMaine jersey.

Killy will be in a five-year contract with the university with an annual salary of $250,000. He is taking over for Samantha Hegmann-Wary who served as interim athletic director since August.

The incoming director spoke on his vision for the future of the program, stating he looks forward to working with coaches and athletes, and touched on his value for excelling both in academics alongside athletics.

"As young people, we learn a lot about ourselves: success, failure, camaraderie, teamwork, commitment, discipline, accountability. So when you take college athletics, again, combining those two things, athletics and higher education, combine those two; that's the perfect place for me," Killy said.

"I'm thrilled to be here today to be your next athletic director; I'm appreciative of the opportunity to support and represent all of you."

Killy previously served as the Miami University in Ohio deputy director of athletics and chief of staff, leading the school to fifty championships in the past decade.

He will step into his role starting after the new year, on January 30.