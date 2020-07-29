University of Maine to host online Racial Justice Challenge

The Racial Justice Challenge is open to the public and free to take part in.

MAINE, USA — During the week of August 3-7, UMO will host an online event where participants will receive an email with tasks designed to have them learn, listen, share, and take action regarding racism and anti-racism.

This event was organized by The University of Maine Raymond H. Fogler Library and the Office for Diversity and Inclusion have entitled it the "Racial Justice Challenge.

Organizers of the challenge hope participant will use the daily emails to incite change within themselves.

"Where our hope is, is that instead of saying 'here's a checklist, here's the top 100 things you can do to be anti-racist.' We're saying that it involves some work of self-reflection and diving deep within yourself," organizer Anila Karunakar said.