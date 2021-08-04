UMaine System to announce updated vaccine policy

'We will do everything necessary to protect our campus communities from the Delta variant,' Chancellor Dannel Malloy said in a note to students last week

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine System will announce an update to his vaccination policy for the fall semester, a university spokesperson said in an advisory Wednesday morning. Chancellor Dannel Malloy will be available via Zoom for an afternoon press conference to discuss the changes.

The UMaine System announced its plans for the fall semester in July, saying COVID-19 testing will be required upon arrival to campus for all unvaccinated students and employees. Students and employees who verify their fully vaccinated status by Aug. 20 would be exempt from testing and quarantine requirements.

At the time, the UMaine System said they anticipated requiring vaccination against COVID-19 once the vaccines receive full U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval. The three vaccines available are currently still operating under emergency use authorization, though the FDA recently announced Pfizer’s vaccine has been granted priority review, shortening the process from 10 months to only six.

Last week, Malloy shared a message with the UMaine System community amid the recent surge in cases and the rise of the high-contagious Delta variant. The developments prompted Malloy and university leaders to discuss their vaccine protocols and public health planning and practices, Malloy wrote in the note.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve prioritized student, faculty, staff and community safety, followed the science, and acted quickly and transparently to protect public health. That necessarily remains our priority and strategy,” Malloy said. “While we all want the pandemic to ease, the need for vigilance remains. COVID, and particularly the Delta variant, demands that we always be ready to respond to new information and guidance from public health officials, and adjust our own protocols.”

“I want to be clear: We will do everything necessary to protect our campus communities from the Delta variant,” he continued, noting an announcement about updated policies would be announced on Wednesday, Aug. 4.