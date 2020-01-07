University of Maine System commits to fall campus return, with safety principles in place

The UMaine system plans to return to campus at the end of August and then, after students go home for Thanksgiving, finish the fall semester via remote learning.

MAINE, USA — Chancellor Dannel Malloy, Maine’s public university presidents, and the dean of Maine Law have adopted a set of unifying safe return and learning principles that will be used in campus-specific plans to bring students, faculty, and staff back to campus for face-to-face instruction starting on Aug. 31, the beginning of the fall 2020 semester.

The release of 'Together for Maine: Principles for a Safe Return' kicks off a process of student and community messaging at the universities to keep stakeholders, such as parents, students, and staff, informed of campus-specific plans and updates over the summer.

The key elements of the principles include screening strategies to identify and isolate infection at the start of the semester, and a commitment to stay safe and together during the semester with science-based practices aligned with guidance from public health authorities and the UMS Scientific Advisory Board.

The universities will end in-person instruction and ask students to leave residence halls before the start of the Thanksgiving holiday, with plans to complete the final two weeks of instruction and exams remotely to help limit travel-related spread of infection.

The University of Maine System says it will continue to monitor the public health situation, following civil guidance and adjusting plans if necessary to protect student and community health. The System launched together.maine.edu to provide links to campus-specific return plans, and to archive and issue new guidance related to the UMS response to COVID-19.

“Our world needs higher education now more than ever,” Malloy said. “Because our state leaders and public health authorities have kept the coronavirus from spreading unchecked, we have an opportunity to come together for Maine and our students this fall with science-informed plans to protect student health and limit the spread of infection on campus and in our communities. Staying together and staying safe means we all have to do our part. Until there is a medical breakthrough ending the pandemic, we will all have to prioritize personal health and public safety.”