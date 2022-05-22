UMS chancellor's future under review

University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy's future is on the agenda as trustees meet over the next two days in Portland.

Malloy was hired in Maine three years ago after serving two terms as governor of Connecticut. His contract, which includes a $350,000 salary, expires June 30, and trustees will be hearing from an outside firm that conducted a multiyear review of his tenure.

In recent weeks, the faculty senates of the University of Maine at Augusta, the University of Southern Maine and the University of Farmington have each issued no-confidence votes in Malloy. University of Maine at Machias faculty endorsed these votes on Friday as well.

Malloy has said he takes the resolutions seriously and that the pace of change throughout the system is causing anxiety.

The meeting takes place Sunday and Monday at the University of Southern Maine.