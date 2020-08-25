University of Maine at Orono students and families react to campus return

Move-in week for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Maine at Orono is happening from August 24-30. Classes begin Monday, August 31.

ORONO, Maine — For months, the University of Maine at Orono campus has been quieter than usual. The coronavirus pandemic sent students home unexpectedly last spring – but a line of cars winding down Rangeley Road Monday morning indicates the buildings won’t be lonely for long.

From August 24 to 30, students who are returning to campus will be moving in to their residence halls, 18 in total. UMaine officials say about 2,900 students are expected to live on campus this semester. Before they can do so, though, they’re required to receive a COVID-19 test by the Emera Astronomy Center – after likely waiting in a long line on Rangeley Road to get tested. After testing, students will have an hour to move into their residence halls. Then, they will quarantine until their test results arrive – expected to take between 24 to 48 hours, according to UMaine officials.

It’s a busy first day of move-in week at @UMaine in Orono. This is the line of cars on Rangeley Road of people waiting to get tested before they can head to their dorms. #NEWSCENTERMaine pic.twitter.com/NZu696YGTP — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) August 24, 2020

“It’s scary sending your kids to a place where they might catch something that not only can affect them but can affect other people in the family, as well,” William Phillips, the father of two UMaine students, told NEWS CENTER Maine, while waiting in his car with his son for testing Monday. His son is a senior, and his daughter is a freshman who is also attending the university.

Some people like Marisa Farren and her mother, Debbie, feel a bit differently, though.

“I’m excited. I’m glad that we can still have like a college life still, despite all of this,” Marissa expressed to NEWS CENTER Maine.

“It’s like a little bit of an emotional roller coaster ride – is the best way to explain it,” Debbie smiled, noting how excited she is for her daughter.

Fellow freshman Sophia Lambert is also eager for college life, saying she wants to meet new friends and have the typical experience, though it looks a bit different this semester. She and her parents were unloading boxes of her things outside of a dorm room Monday when they stopped briefly to chat with NEWS CENTER Maine, Sophia noting that testing adds a sense of security.

“There’s such a large population of students coming from out of state, and so I think it is – it’s definitely a comfort,” Sophia said. “I’m not too worried about anything, but it definitely makes me feel better.”

Senior Liam Kent is on a different page, though. He says his classes are primarily online, and he will not be returning to Orono at all this fall because he isn’t confident it’s the right decision.

“I’m going to be staying home for this coming semester, just because I don’t trust it up there,” Kent explained candidly to NEWS CENTER Maine via Zoom. “I mean, I don’t feel safe up at UMaine right now.”

UMaine officials are assuring parents and children that they are doing everything in their power to keep staff and students safe – while trying to revive some of that in-person connection.

“Being together in this setting for higher education, to learn how we live in this world right now together, is something that we felt was important and that we could do safely, or at least do our very best to do it safely,” University of Maine at Orono President Joan-Ferrini-Mundy said via Zoom.

“For students, coming back to the campus is really important,” Robert Dana, the vice president for student life at the University of Maine at Orono, added. “There’s a sense of connected-ness and engagement that we work very hard to do from a remote perspective – but being on campus really gives people a different sense of purpose.”

UMaine officials say about 6,000 UMaine students will receive on-campus COVID-19 tests this week.