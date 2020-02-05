All across Maine, many students' lives and plans were disrupted when campuses and K-12 schools transitioned all in-class instruction to remote learning, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the middle of fulfilling her student teaching requirement with Mt. Blue Middle School, the University of Maine at Farmington senior Maggie Pomerleau continued teaching with eighth-grade teacher Denise Mochamer, but online.

Maggie tells us continuing to teach the 80 middle school students has been tricky at times. Some students don't have access to the internet. So Maggie and Teacher Mochamer had to work with one another to provide physical packets for the students to learn at home.

During this unprecedented time, Maggie says she has been able to use it as a learning experience to be ready for anything her teaching career may throw her way, but it hasn't been easy.

"Right now I'm just doing the hard part, and I don't get to have the fun part of also seeing my kids every day and having the fun little banter, but I am actively searching for teaching jobs. I haven't moved away from that," Maggie said.

Maggie will say goodbye to her students next Monday, but hopes to be back in a physical classroom next school year.

