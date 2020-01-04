ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine System has processed $12.8 million in student room and board adjustments and rebates as of March 31, according to a press release.

The University is working to have a student fee adjustment and rebate policy in place by April 15.

On-campus residential students were told they had to leave campus by Sunday, March 22 “with personal and educational belongings necessary to complete their semester requirements remotely.” The University has 5,800 on-campus residential students.

As with other schools across the state, the University of Maine System extended its spring break and has been remote learning since Wednesday, March 25.

“Never in the history of the System have we seen a challenge such as that before us now,” Chancellor Dannel Malloy said in a statement. “I am immensely proud of how we are rising to meet it together.”

According to the University, adjustments were posted to the students’ existing account and will reduce the amount owed; if the adjustment resulted in a credit balance, refunds would then be processed and disbursed to students. The University recommends enrollment in direct deposit to speed up the refund process.

“As was the case with the room and board policy, the University is committed to developing a policy on student fee adjustments that is appropriate and fair while also taking into consideration the impact and intent of federal COVID-19 relief legislation,” the University said in a press release.

