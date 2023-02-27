Unity College announces its new name

The college said Monday its name change has already been approved by the Maine Department of Education and the New England Commission of Higher Education.

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Unity College, known for offering a wide range of higher education degrees in environmental sciences and sustainability, has announced it has rebranded with a new name: Unity Environmental University.

"The name augmentation reflects the institution’s evolution into a multifaceted university that offers associate, baccalaureate, master’s degree programs, micro-credentials, non-credit courses, and has multiple locations throughout the state of Maine," the college said Monday in a release.

In its announcement, Unity Environmental University also revealed its newly revised vision statement and mission statement.

Its new vision statement: “A multifaceted organization recognized as the thought leader in global ecological, economic, and societal solutions.”

Its new mission statement: “We are dedicated to delivering quality education and experiences that produce outstanding environmentally competent professionals and inspire individuals from all walks of life to steward sustainable ecosystems.”

The college's name change will reportedly be phased in over the next few months, according to the release, with its full implementation beginning in the fall.

“We are thrilled to take this important step forward in our evolution as an institution dedicated to preparing students for careers in sustainability, environmental science, and conservation,” Dr. Melik Peter Khoury, president of Unity Environmental University, said Monday. “This name better reflects who we are today as a multi-faceted institution that is committed to creating a better, more equitable world for future generations.”

Unity Environmental University said updated signage is expected to be installed at all of its campuses and locations in early 2024.