'Stuffing the Bus' has never been more important

The annual school supplies fundraiser sponsored by United Way Mid-Maine collected pencils, books, and COVID-19 safety

WATERVILLE, Maine — Shoppers at Walmart in Waterville saw something out of place in the parking lot Wednesday afternoon. Parked on the far side of the building, a school bus.

Before that bus makes the daily trip to and from school, students riding the yellow vehicle need to be fully equipped with their pens, books, backpacks, and masks.

Every year, the United Way of Mid-Maine hosts its 'Stuff The Bus' event, collecting school supplies for kids in Somerset, northern Kennebec, and western Waldo county.

“It’s critically important that the community help out and we help out so that everybody can succeed," United Way chapter President and CEO Allen Smith said.

Resource Development Director Bethany Drouin added this year's event is extremely important as many families are struggling even more because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All of the donated supplies will be delivered to schools in the participating districts and school officials will distribute supplies to students.

If you couldn't make it to the Stuff The Bus event, donations are also being accepted virtually. More information can be found on the United Way Mid-Maine's website.