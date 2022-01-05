Union says Bates College violated COVID guidelines

Bates’ policy allows vendors, contractors, and others to enter its buildings without violating COVID protocols.

LEWISTON, Maine — Supporters of unionization efforts at Bates College have accused the school of flaunting its own COVID rules by bringing an outside expert to hold in-person meetings with employees.

A union vote is set for later this month.

The Lewiston Sun Journal reported Tuesday that Bates’ policy allows vendors, contractors, and others to enter its buildings without violating COVID protocols.

But the union that’s looking to organize contends no visitors are allowed in campus buildings under current virus restrictions.

The college contends the meetings are strictly voluntary.

More than 600 hourly employees are eligible to unionize, including nontenured or tenure-track faculty and college support staff.