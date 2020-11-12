UNE welcomes newest class of medical students with drive-thru white coat ceremony

The University of New England's newest medical students received their white coats Friday in a drive-thru ceremony.

BIDDEFORD, Maine — This year’s white coat ceremony at the University of New England (UNE) had a different look. Like many events amid the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony, which welcomes the newest class of UNE College of Osteopathic Medicine medical students, adapted and was held drive-thru-style.

UNE’s 179 students who just finished their first semester lined up in their cars and drove past the Campus Center in Biddeford Friday to receive their white coats, which they wore for the first time.

“As they wear their white coast for the first time, they join generations of physicians around the country committed to service through medicine,” the university said in a release.

The students were recognized individually, complete with a recorded cheering section. College of Osteopathic Medicine Dean Jane Carreiro and UNE President James Herbert were in attendance to cheer them on.

“I’m incredibly proud of our entire community for being so creative and putting together this virtual event," Herbert told NEWS CENTER Maine. "The white coat ceremony is a mile stone for our college of osteopathic medicine students and we can’t do it this year because of Covid-19 in the traditional way but our faculty and professional staff have been very creative in adapting the ceremony.”