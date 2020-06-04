BIDDEFORD, Maine — Editor’s note: You are starting to hear the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

The University of New England will not increase tuition, fees and room and board for the 2020-20201 academic year due to the introduced financial uncertainty caused by the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to UNE students and families April 6, President James Herbert announced that full-time undergraduate tuition will remain at $37,390 ($1,320 per credit hour for part-time students), and the average room charge will be $15,429.

"Although no one foresaw this pandemic and its impact on us all, the University of New England is financially stable and well-positioned to face and overcome these challenges," Herbert wrote. "The University practices strong and disciplined financial management. Our conservative and rigorous budgeting systems contain costs as much as possible while investing strategically to strengthen the quality of our academic programs."

