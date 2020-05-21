FARMINGTON, Maine — The University of Maine at Farmington is offering tuition-free Early College online courses this summer to eligible high school students in Maine.



Through a partnership with the Maine Department of Education, the program allows high school and homeschooled students to earn college credits and build a college transcript while still in high school.

The program at Farmington waives the tuition for May, Summer, and August courses totaling up to 8 credits. Most UMF online courses are 2-4 credits. However, there is a Unified Fee for instruction-related technologies, including online access to resources in the University’s Mantor Library. The fee structure is $90 for 1-6 credits, $179.50 for 7-11 credits.

Summer Session classes generally begin June 22; August Session Classes begin August 3. For course descriptions and additional details about these courses, click here. For more information contact Clarissa Thompson, associate professor and UMF Early College campus coordinator.

