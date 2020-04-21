FARMINGTON, Maine — The University of Maine at Farmington announced Tuesday it will hold an outdoor Commencement celebration for this year’s graduating class, Saturday, August 22, 2020, on the Farmington campus.



"Circumstances this year may be challenging, but the Class of 2020 will come together as Farmington graduates have for over 150 years, with fond memories, excited families and pride in a job well done,” said Edward Serna, UMF president.



This event will feature all the hallmarks of the University’s traditional Commencement ceremony.



The UMF Commencement event will be held in compliance with any health and safety guidance from the State of Maine. Further details will be updated on the UMF Commencement website.



A virtual, pre-Commencement recognition event will be hosted by President Serna, on Saturday, May 9. This innovative online gathering will bring together this year’s UMF graduates whose hard work, academic success, creativity, leadership and resilience are to be honored.

