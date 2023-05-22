UMaine System trustees approve tuition, fees increase in 2024 budget

Leaders say they also moved forward with plans to negotiate a contract with system Chancellor Dannel Malloy.

ORONO, Maine — Students planning to take classes at schools within the University of Maine System should expect to see a higher cost of attendance next year.

The University of Maine System Board of Trustees approved the 2023-2024 budget on Monday in a unanimous vote with one abstention.

Next year’s budget includes a roughly three-percent tuition increase for in-state students, beginning in the fall. Out-of-state tuition increases will vary from 2.9 percent increase to 9.3 percent increase depending on the campus. Higher student fees will also apply.

The budget also includes price increases to room and board, which range from 1.9 percent to 10.3 percent across campuses.

Board members also voted to adopt a five-year strategic plan to stabilize the system’s falling enrollment and revenues, and bolster research efforts and development in economic and workforce areas.

"After keeping tuition flat last year, and flat for eight of the past 12 years, this decision to increase tuition was taken very seriously by all of our Trustees," Trish Riley, Chair of the UMS Board of Trustees said in a news release issued after the vote Monday.

UMS system leaders said they also unanimously moved forward with plans to negotiate a contract with Chancellor Dannel Malloy, according to the release. Malloy was appointed in July 2019.

"Chancellor Malloy has built a strong team and positioned UMS for the future, despite financial and demographic challenges, earning the Board’s full support for his continued leadership," Riley added.

The renewed support reportedly stems from his success with big agenda items such as the UMS system's unified accreditation and strategic plan, among others.