UMaine system to target parties that exceed state group-size limits, including at private residences

MAINE, USA — The University of Maine System posted new student guidance today, which says that attending or hosting a party or function that exceeds Maine’s group-size limitations may be deemed a violation of the UMS Student Conduct Code for endangering public health and safety.

According to the guidance, students who host or promote prohibited events at any venue, including private residences, may face suspension or dismissal.

“Off-campus parties jeopardize public health and our ability to educate students on our campuses,” University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy. “The fate of the fall semester is in the hands of our students and many are stepping up to help lead our health and safety initiatives. We issued guidance on events and parties to make it clear right from the start that participation in our safety protocols is mandatory and extends to off-campus activities.”

The majority of residential students begin arriving in earnest next week as part of a coordinated screening and move-in plan across the campuses. The UMaine System says its new student guidance on prohibited parties and events makes it clear that off-campus adherence to common-sense safety practices and state-issued group-size limitations is mandatory.

University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy and the presidents of Maine’s public universities are welcoming students back to campus by encouraging participation and student leadership in the University’s public health campaign.

According to the University of Maine, more than 4,000 students have signed the Black Bear Pact to show their commitment to keeping the community healthy. Student and Greek organizations are working closely with Student Life on activity planning for the semester.

"We have been working with our student population, including fraternities and sororities, to set expectations and foster engagement around our safety practices," Robert Dana, vice president of student life and inclusive excellence at UMaine, said. "As students arrive and as classes begin we will be making it very clear that every member of the university must share a commitment to public health and safety no matter where they are. Together we are a strong community and the health and safety of our students and surrounding communities is our sole focus.”

The Healthy Huskies Initiative at the University of Southern Maine is an example of the public and student health planning and engagement that has been underway since April at Maine's public universities.

"Our students, their families, and our community partners can be assured that we are doing all we can to keep everyone safe this semester," Rodney Mondor, the dean of students at USM, said. "COVID can come from anywhere and protecting our universities requires us all to make responsible choices both on and off campus."

UMaine Executive Director of Public Affairs Dan Demeritt said Maine’s public universities are eager to safely welcome students, faculty, and staff back to campus for a fall semester that begins August 31.