UMaine System sees more deposits sooner for Fall 2021

Deposits collected at this point exceed the last four years

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine System is excited to be returning to a "traditional, on-campus college experience" this fall.

If the number of deposits received at this point in the admissions cycle is any indication, so are many future students. This year exceeds the numbers from the previous four years.

According to UMS spokesperson Dan Demeritt, they have received more than 25,000 applications for first-time enrollment to all its universities. This is 1% less than last year despite COVID-19 disruptions. About half of the applicants are from Maine.

“Students and their success comes first at our universities,” said Chancellor Dannel Malloy. “Our plans for returning to normalcy this fall include a promise to do whatever it takes to make sure Maine students and their families have a chance to pursue their college dreams.”

Demeritt gave these statistics on the students who have sent their deposits:

They are from 48 states and 24 countries.

Early data suggests that valedictorians or salutatorians from at least 14 Maine counties have made deposits.

More than half (52%) of the students have a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Ten percent of the University of Southern Maine’s incoming class to date has attained a perfect 4.0 GPA in their high school careers.

Responding to a drop in early applications, the UMS, with assistance from the Finance Authority of Maine, the Maine Department of Education, and local education partners, developed an expedited process for students to apply and be accepted:

Faster processing of applications for acceptance and financial aid awards.

More virtual college fairs.

Campus tours within COVID-19 safety guidelines.