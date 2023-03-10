University of Maine System easing COVID vaccine requirements

The school announced its updated vaccine policy on Friday morning.

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine System announced Friday it would ease its COVID vaccination rules.

A news release from the school stated effective with the May 2023 term and forward, the university would encourage all students, employees, and visitors to get a COVID vaccination and subsequent booster shots when eligible.

"COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are recommended as a way to prevent severe cases of COVID-19," the release stated.

School officials noted this is a change from previous guidance which required in-person students to be fully vaccinated against COVID and strongly suggested those who come to campus remain up-to-date on boosters.

Certain groups may still require vaccination for participation due to the rules of some third-party locations, the release stated.

Despite the change in requirements, students and UMaine System workers are still strongly encouraged to upload proof of their COVID vaccinations and boosters through the UMS COVID Portal.

For more information, click here.