UMaine suspends student, refers others for discipline

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine has suspended a student and others are being disciplined for violating rules aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

One student who was involved in a party was suspended, and about a half-dozen others have been referred to the student conduct office, Dean of Students Robert Dana said.

The university is asking all students sign a Black Bear Pact, signalling they have read and understand the expectations.

Dana said the university doesn't want “lackadaisical behavior” when it comes to compliance.

“This is a time to understand that it’s not just about self, it’s about the other,” Dana said. “But if ego drives people, if self-interest drives people, it’ll hurt everyone. It’s not a way to live. We expect more from our students, and I fully expect that’s what we’ll get.”

Five students at UMaine Orono have tested positive for the coronavirus. The latest was a student who lives in a fraternity house where a previous case was reported.

Two others within the University of Maine system have also tested positive - one at the law school and the other at UMaine Fort Kent.

The University of Maine System posted new student guidance Friday, which says that attending or hosting a party or function that exceeds Maine’s group-size limitations may be deemed a violation of the UMS Student Conduct Code for endangering public health and safety.

According to the guidance, students who host or promote prohibited events at any venue, including private residences, may face suspension or dismissal.