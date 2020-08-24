The first day of college is always weird, but this year it's unique

The University of Maine at Orono welcomed back hundreds of students to campus Monday. Before going to their new dorm room, they were tested for COVID-19

ORONO, Maine — Freshman move-in day is always a unique experience. For some, it's the first time being away from home in a new town, state, or country. For others, it's the first time having the freedom of living away from mom and dad.

For the class of 2024 at the University of Maine at Orono and other freshmen around the state, they win the prize for the weirdest move-in day of all time.

Monday was the first-day students at UMaine could arrive on campus and stay in one of 18 residence halls. Before they could check in to their dorms, they needed to take a test. Not an academic one, although plenty more will come their way, but a COVID-19 test.

UMaine partnered with The Jackson Laboratory and Convenient-MD to provide testing for all students on campus.

Robert Dana is the Vice President of Student Life in Orono, he said students will wait in their dorms in quarantine until they get their results which should take between 24 to 48 hours.

Dana and his staff were greeting freshman and upperclassmen as they drove onto campus Monday. He added Student Life will need to make adjustments but plans on offering students a full college experience this year.

“Being on campus gives people a different sense of purpose and meaning and what we want to capitalize on," Dana added. "(Students are) going to get a full experience, now that’s going to take some innovation and some entrepreneurial approaches.”

The reason for the testing and other safety measures is simple, to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Last week UMaine announced three positive test results and are tracking 17 tests. President Joan Ferrini-Mundy had no updates on the cases as of Monday but added she did expect some positive results.

“We want to be emphasizing that we are supporting anyone who is testing positive of course with multiple approaches and at the same time get as much information as we can to keep our campus safe depending on whatever comes out way," Ferrini-Mundy added.

The University announced Monday it will enter phase three of its testing protocols starting in September. Phase three is the testing of 2,000 students every ten days throughout the fall semester to limit a spread, if any, of COVID-19.

A big concern for school officials in Orono and nationwide is social gatherings and parties.

“I believe that we have put plans in place everything that we can to plan for various eventualities that could happen, but that we hope don’t happen," Ferrini-Mundy said.

UMaine has set aside 200 beds for quarantine and isolation purposes. While other colleges have canceled in-person learning just days into the semester, Ferrini-Mundy mentioned her staff prepared all summer to make sure safety plans will be in place for any situation.

She added messages were made clear to students and student organizations about off-campus gatherings.

“We have sent a number of different of communications to multiple groups to be clear that the student conduct code applies on and off-campus," Ferrini-Mundy added.