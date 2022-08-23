UMaine sororities, fraternities work to prevent hazing as semester starts

"I think we're at the point now where everyone's super aware of it and keeps everyone super accountable," Mary Collias, UMaine rising senior, said.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORONO, Maine — As many college students make their way back to the UMaine campus this week, fall activities are also gearing up. At the University of Maine, that includes fall rush for Greek life.

Fraternity and sorority students there said they're continuing to keep safety top of mind this year. The harmful effects of hazing remain a major public health concern at colleges and universities across the state, including in neighboring New Hampshire, where more than 40 fraternity men were arrested due to a hazing incident from the spring semester.

Mary Collias, a rising senior in Greek life at UMaine, joined one of the eight sororities at UMaine during her sophomore year, right as the pandemic hit.

"My experience at UMaine has been really positive," Collias said.

Collias added it was a way for her to stay connected to her peers despite the isolation.

"I think there's a big stigma around it. I think everyone kind of assumes there's hazing or, you know, there's a lot of stereotypes that come with Greek life," Collias continued.

The student said there's a lot more to Greek life than what's being shown, and Kyle Lee, a rising junior at UMaine, also agreed. Lee is part of Sigma Phi Epsilon, one of 16 fraternities on campus.

"I thought that, you know, they're just like animal houses, and that there's only [opportunities] for parties and drinking. And I didn't see too much value in it," Lee said.

Jennifer Desmond is UMaine's assistant director for community life. She oversees all Greek life organizations on campus.

"There is a zero tolerance anti-hazing policy," Desmond said.

Desmond said hazing isn't just the dangerous stories people hear about making headlines.

"We view hazing as, even if somebody is forcing you to wear a pin, and asking you about that pin, and you have to have a required response, that's hazing. Even though it might not seem [like it], you know. It doesn't involve alcohol, or it doesn't involve some of the really harmful things we think about in hazing. It's still hazing, and that behavior can lead to more harmful versions of hazing," Desmond said.

Desmond added they teach students in Greek life to identify what hazing is and how to stop it.

But, students said they aren't concerned about that being an issue heading into this upcoming school year.

"I think we're at the point now where everyone's super aware of it and keeps everyone super accountable," Collias said.

Desmond said a hazing prevention week will be held next month with events and programming for all students, including student-athletes and members of other organizations on campus.