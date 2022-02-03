UMaine receives R1 recognition of research programs and impacts

The designation puts Maine in the company of every Ivy League school, as well as Stanford, Tufts, and more.

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine announced Thursday it received the prestigious recognition of its research programs and their impacts.

UMaine is now recognized as an R1 university by the Carnegie Classifications of Institutions of Higher Education. The R1 designation signifies "very high research activity" in recent years, and it is the highest possible tier a doctoral research university can achieve in the Carnegie Classification. R1 is the highest tier of national research universities.

The title puts UMaine in the company of every Ivy League college and Boston College, Boston University, Tufts, UNH, and Stanford.

"To the people of Maine, you should be extremely proud," University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy said.

"We have now the opportunity for students in Maine to be attending a true, global university," UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy said.

Leaders and students said this would attract strong students and faculty and more external funding to achieve even bigger and better research.

"It has a major impact on the quality of our education, a recognition that we already have good education, and it's going to become better and better," Dr. Kody Varahramyan, vice president for research and dean of The Graduate School, said.

Another benefit? Maine students no longer have to leave the state to attend an R1 university, saving money and keeping young, promising talent in Maine as the state government puts in more effort to retain and bolster the dwindling workforce.

"My future degree will become more prestigious, which could be especially [helpful] during my job search post-graduation," Avery Bond, a Ph.D. student studying microbiology, said. Bond is from Jefferson.