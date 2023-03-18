University of Maine professor inducted into Maine Women's Hall of Fame

"It's just an incredible honor," 2023 Inductee Sandra Caron said during the ceremony in Augusta on Saturday.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Sandra Caron, a family relations and human sexuality professor at the University of Maine, was inducted into the Maine Women's Hall of Fame on Saturday.

"It's just an incredible honor," Caron said at the ceremony.

The Maine Women's Hall of Fame was created in 1990 by the Business of Professional Women (BPW)/Maine Futurama Foundation. The induction ceremony is typically held during Women's History Month on the third Saturday of March.

The Maine Women's Hall of Fame's display of photographs and citations from its members is located at the University of Maine at Augusta's Bennett D. Katz Library.

"So many of these women have done such amazing work, whether it's in politics, or science, or art, education," Caron said.

Throughout her more than 35 years as an educator, Caron has impacted the lives of over 25,000 students.

At the ceremony, two of Caron's colleagues and close friends spoke about the many accomplishments and accolades she's received over the years.

With this recognition, Caron joins the likes of Maine's first woman to go to space, Jessica Meir, Maine's first woman governor, Janet Mills, and Maine's longest-serving senator, Susan Collins.

"It's hard to see yourself when you've looked up to these people that you consider legends to realize you're becoming someone in that league with them," Caron said.

Special remarks were also presented virtually by Gov. Janet Mills and Sen. Angus King Jr.

The first woman inducted into the Maine Women's Hall of Fame was Sen. Margaret Chase Smith in 1990.

"We have places to go and the world must keep spinning around. But maybe, because of Sandy and the other women whose photos hang here, the world will spin a little easier, and be a better place," Brian Welsh, a colleague and friend of Caron's, said.