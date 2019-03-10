PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The University of Maine at Presque Isle is set to receive the largest grant in its history, totaling 2.2 million dollars, from the U.S. Department of Education.

UMPI is one of only 64 universities across the nation who were awarded the Title III Strengthening Institutions Program grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

The grant awards $449,962 for the first year, and at the end of the five-year cycle will total $2,249,710.

The project, titled Expanding Access, Increasing Success, and Improving Career Readiness will build two new emerging degree programs at UMPI: Computer Science and Health Administration.

Title III grants help colleges to expand their capacity to serve low-income students.

At UMPI, nearly 88% of students receive federal financial aid and almost two-thirds qualify as low-income students. The project grant will allow the University to meet the needs of their student population.

“This is the first time UMPI has been selected for this highly competitive grant,” UMPI President Ray Rice said, “Establishing Computer Science and Health Administration bachelor’s degree programs here will help us to better meet the workforce needs of our region and state while providing our students with new avenues for prosperous careers.”

Both programs will offer students two different concentrations. Both fields are not only high-wage but also high in demand in Maine.

According to Way-up, 65% of health administrative positions require a bachelor’s degree in Maine, while computer science remains one of the fastest growing fields in the state.

In addition to funding faculty positions for these new degrees, the Strengthening Institutions Program grant will fund a new computer lab with Smart Classroom technologies, ergonomic student workstations, and the expansion of university courses outside of these fields.

The grant will also allow UMPI to increase their course offerings, which includes University Experience courses as well as the online YourPace competency-based degree programs.

To develop these courses, a University Experience/Experiential Learning Coordinator will be hired, who will work with faculty on incorporating experiential learning activities, such as internships and service learning, into humanities courses.

University Experience courses will provide life, career, and financial literacy modules for students. YourPace will allow adult students to complete degrees at their pace and offer six enrollment dates throughout the year.

The grant will also fund professional development programs, campus workshops, and traveling to conferences to improve UMPI learning opportunities and to ensures students’ career readiness after graduation.

RELATED: UMaine Orono receives $1.6M grant for sustainable aquaculture

RELATED: Umaine astrophysicist to use Minecraft to boost interest in STEM