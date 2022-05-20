UMaine online MBA program featured in Fortune Magazine

The online MBA program was ranked among others in the U.S. for the most growth during the pandemic.

ORONO, Maine — On May 20, Fortune Magazine featured the University of Maine's online MBA program (MaineMBA) as one of the top five online MBA programs in the country that grew the fastest during the pandemic, the university announced Friday.

When the pandemic hit, online college programs became much more appealing as many in-person classes were getting canceled.

Not only do online programs allow for greater protection against the virus, but they also allow for non-traditional students to attend classes and receive their degrees with much more flexibility at their own rate.

According to the UMaine news release, the MaineMBA program launched just before the pandemic in 2019. It was launched from its "foundational programs" from both UMaine and the University of Southern Maine, allowing for a strong foundation of faculty to already be set in place.

Fortune states that the MaineMBA enrollment rate is up by 314 percent and that in 2019 the program had just 97 students enrolled. By 2022, the program had risen to 402 students.

"The combination of our attributes, high rankings, world-class faculty, flexible formats/modalities and a very low price point for the quality offered gives us unique positioning," dean of the University of Maine Graduate School of Business, Norm O'Reilly, told Fortune in the news release.

Fortune ranked the MaineMBA program in the number two spot out of five.

