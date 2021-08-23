UMaine kicks off fall semester by showcasing new students' success stories

"Our goal is to get first-year students and rising second-year students immediately into a research experience this fall," said Volin.

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine kicked off the fall semester showing new students- success stories of other students.

The university is holding a Celebration of Student Research and Creative Activity all this week at the Collins Center.

UMaine Provost John Volin said each day, there will be a program that includes a lecture from a faculty member, a live student performance, and an undergraduate research element.

Volin said this is part of the Research Learning Experience (RLE) initiative, a pilot program that invites students to find their passion and make impactful connections through hands-on learning and the creation of new knowledge, which is supported by a generous donation from the Harold Alfond Foundation.

"Our goal is to get first-year students and rising second-year students immediately into a research experience this fall," Volin said. "So we’re starting a week early with the students to give them some foundation and get them connected to the university and they can really get a jump start, if you will, on a college experience."