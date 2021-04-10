UMaine holds a celebration lunch to honor its school of nursing students

It is estimated that the nursing students, faculty, and staff have been responsible for administering nearly 10,000 COVID-19 vaccinations statewide.

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine held a celebration lunch to honor its School of Nursing students Monday in Orono.

The pizza party was held on campus in the UMaine steam plant parking lot to recognize the heroic health care achievements of more than 420 School of Nursing students who entered the workforce to help respond to the pandemic.

UMaine officials said the 2020 COVID-19 Pandemic Heroes included students, recent graduates, faculty, and staff.

It is estimated that the nursing students, faculty, and staff have been responsible for administering nearly 10,000 COVID-19 vaccinations statewide.

Organizers said the party was made possible by a grant from the Alton and Adelaide Hamm Campus Activity Fund.

UMaine officials said since the start of the pandemic, UMaine School of Nursing students have administered thousands of COVID-19 tests and influenza vaccines on campus and in the community.

