ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine System (UMS) Chancellor Dannel Malloy and the presidents of Maine's public universities announed Monday that traditional in-person commencement would not be possible this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The graduation ceremonies were scheduled for May 9.

“All UMS universities and the Law School will be awarding degrees on schedule and recognizing the academic achievements of our graduating students,” Chancellor Malloy wrote in a message to the University community. “While traditional in-person commencement exercises are not possible during the pandemic, each university will determine an appropriate alternative celebration that balances the need to protect public health with the joyful recognition of our students' academic aspirations and achievements.”

According to a press release, campus leaders will be reaching out to students, faculty, and staff to coordinate planning of alternative commencement celebrations. Plans are expected to be in place by the middle of April.

