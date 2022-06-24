UMS announces COVID-19 vaccine requirements for fall 2022

The University of Maine System's announcement was issued on Friday evening.

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine System announced its COVID-19 vaccine guidelines for the fall 2022 semester on Friday.

To participate in any in-person activities at Maine's public universities, students must be fully vaccinated under the following guidelines: receive all primary doses of a two-dose vaccine or complete a single-dose one, a news release from the university system stated.

Or, students can obtain a UMS-approved medical, religious, or remote-learning-only exemption.

"Students must submit proof of vaccination or request an exemption by Aug. 31," the release stated. "New students can provide their information and exemption requests by completing the 'COVID Vaccine/Exemption Docs' found in the Student Center main page under 'To-Do List,' while returning students can do so using the UMS COVID-19 portal."

The university system strongly encourages students to get a COVID-19 booster when eligible.

"Currently improving conditions of the COVID pandemic are encouraging, but we are not out of the woods just yet," UMS Chancellor Dannel Malloy said in the release. "Getting vaccinated and, when eligible, boosted remain the best defenses against the disease. Currently, 97.7% of our residential students and 95.9% of our nonresidential students are already in compliance with our COVID guidance for fall. I'm thankful for our students' dedication to their own health and safety and the welfare of everyone across our university communities."

