MAINE, USA — Two schools in MSAD 75 will be closed on Tuesday due to high rates of student illness.

The Harpswell Community School and Mt. Ararat Middle School, located in Topsham, will be closed on Tuesday, according to a community message issued by Steven Connolly, MSAD 75 superintendent of schools.

Connolly said the most common symptoms are respiratory congestion.

Both schools will reopen on Wednesday, the message stated.