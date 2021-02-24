Trustees approve 580-bed housing project at USM

The $93.7M Portland Commons affordable student housing residence hall project is among several projects approved by the University of Maine System Board of Trustees

The University of Maine System Board of Trustees has approved a 580-bed Portland Commons affordable student housing residence hall and a career and student success center project for the University of Southern Maine's Portland campus.

The $93.7 million project is one of several proposed housing initiatives focused on bringing as many as 1,000 residence hall beds to the Farmington, Presque Isle, and Portland campuses by 2023, according to a release from the University system.

Also approved was a $26.6 million Career and Student Success Center, using $19 million authorized by voters as part of the 2018 Workforce Development Bond for the University of Maine System.

Trustees also approved a $26.6 million Career and Student Success Center at USM, funded in part with $19 million from a bond package that was authorized by voters.