'To stuff or not to stuff?' is the question ahead of this Thanksgiving

A Portland-based chef shared his insight and offered cooking tips ahead of the big day for family, friends, and food.

PORTLAND, Maine — One of the most common Thanksgiving questions is, 'to stuff or not to stuff the turkey? And Is it safe?

Chef and owner of David’s Restaurant, David Turin, told NEWS CENTER Maine, he does not recommend filling your turkey with stuffing this year but if you do, there is a safe way to do it without subjecting your family to salmonella.

He also recommended using a thermometer when cooking your turkey. It needs to reach 165 degrees at the fattest part of the thigh and cook your stuffing separately, adding it in later.

He said this is the correct recipe he goes by:

“Cook your turkey at a lower temperature, I suggest 325 degrees or even 300 degrees for 15- 20 minutes per pound, you just allow enough time and cover the turkey the whole time until 30 minutes before and cook the stuffing separately," Turin said.

"When the stuffing is hot, also over 165 degrees you can scoop the hot stuffing into the bird for the last 30 minutes while the turkey is basically completely cooked. Then you uncover it and put it in a 350-degree oven, maybe with a little milk and butter on the skin, and crisp it all up and you will have a beautiful turkey. It will look like you cooked it with the stuffing inside and everyone will be safe and you can eat your turkey for days.”

The CDC also recommends stuffing should be prepared ahead of time.