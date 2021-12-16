TikTok 'challenge' has some Maine schools extra alert

The challenge being spread on TikTok is for people to call in bomb threats, school shooting threats, and more at schools across the U.S., officials say.

MAINE, Maine — A "challenge" being spread on the video app TikTok has some Maine schools on extra alert for Friday, officials say.

Shannon Moss with the Maine Department of Public Safety said there have been no credible threats to any school in Maine. But authorities will continue to monitor any online activities that could have "nefarious intent."

In a letter dated Dec. 16 from Matt Nelson, superintendent of schools in Sanford, he wrote there haven't been any local credible threats. But he added the school resource officers and Sanford Police Department were alerted.

"They are increasing their presence in the Sanford educational community," he wrote.

Similar messages were shared in a letter from Superintendent Gretchen McNulty in Falmouth schools.

"We are working closely with the police department at this time, and, out of an abundance of caution, the Falmouth Police Department will increase officer presence at the school campus tomorrow, Dec. 17," McNulty wrote.

Superintendent Eric Waddell with the Kittery School District wrote in his letter, "To be clear, there have been no threats made to schools here in Maine, but I think we all understand the power and momentum of social media and the ability for anyone to post just about anything without regard to accuracy, truth, or concern for others."

In a message posted to the Brunswick School Department website, Superintendent Phillip J. Potenziano wrote police will be increasing their presence on the school campus Friday. It's precautionary, according to Potenziano.

"I have been in contact with Scott Stewart, Brunswick chief of police, regarding this matter and confirmed that there are no specific or credible threats to any Brunswick schools. However, if any information led me to believe that our schools were at risk, I would take immediate action," he wrote.