Thomas College athletes score big in academic initiative

WATERVILLE, Maine — There's an initiative for student-athletes at Thomas College in Waterville to ensure they remember that their responsibilities as a student come before those of an athlete.

The academic program was established in 2008 as part of the Presidents Council Academic Challenge implemented by Provost Tom Edwards.

For the last 14 years, Thomas College has given its athletic teams a goal to finish the semester with each team attaining a grade point average of 3.0 or higher.

Last fall was the best outcome the college has ever seen. A total of 19 out of the 20 teams hit that goal.

The student-athletes said they owe part of their success to the support of school administrators, staff, and coaches who collectively help them manage their rigorous schedule.

"As long as you keep open communication with teachers and coaches it will all flow well. As long as you are honest and manage your time well you’ll do fine," soccer freshman, Isak Granstorm, said.

Not only are time management skills honed, these athletes feel that Thomas College is truly invested in teaching them well beyond academics and athleticism.

"It's quite remarkable and kind of just shows exactly what this college has to offer for its students. They are making a difference," Julia Reny, a sophomore hockey and track student said. "They are having such an impact on us, whether just as human beings, like, they set us up for life very well. Whether it has to do with sports or not, they want us to succeed as people and they are always there to help."

The student-athletes are setting the bar even higher for next year. For now, Thomas College said the teams will be rewarded with plaques and a banquet at the end of the school year.