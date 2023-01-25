'The Voice' quarterfinalist Delvin Choice is in Maine teaching students music and life skills

Choice is leading a music residency at St. Brigid School in Portland, and a concert Wednesday in Portland will highlight his work with the students.

PORTLAND, Maine — Students at one school in Portland got the unique opportunity to learn and work alongside Delvin Choice. Choice is a professional gospel singer who was a quarterfinalist on NBC show "The Voice" in 2014.

Choice is in Maine for a three-day music residency at St. Brigid School in Portland, where he will be working with band and vocal ensembles.

Music teacher Matt Fogg said he invited Choice to Maine with the hope his visit as a professional musician would inspire them.

"We are trying to change lives through music, and we need these students to see where they can take this in the future, and I think that's incredibly important," Fogg said. "Students deserve the very best, and that's what we are trying to give them."

The gospel singer was coached by Adam Levine of Maroon 5. He now coaches students to keep reaching for the stars.

Choice told NEWS CENTER Maine he wants to make sure students know that each and every one of them is a world changer. He said having goals and aspirations and working toward them is key.

"One of my biggest takeaways that I would love for them to grasp is just knowing that they are enough. Just in case they may not ever get to a big stage, 'Bro, you are still enough. You are great at what you do,'" Choice said. "I want them to take away confidence that they probably didn't have beforehand. We are at a place now where we need more positive people, so I want them to take away positivity, love, and light."

Practicing the artform to be efficient is also key, and Choice said every kid in the music world should have a mentor who supports them.

Choice said he wants to make sure students feel they are good enough.

"My message for those trying to do this, No. 1, if you are trying to do this for money: quit. The entertainment industry is nowhere like how it used to be. Study, study, study! There is nothing more beautiful than to come to a room a be with musician that are skillful in their craft," Choice said.

In addition to his vocal talents, Choice also plays piano, drums, and guitar.

His time in Maine will wrap up with an hourlong concert, in which Choice and the students he worked with will perform.

Delvin Choice is a wicked cool person and an incredibly talented singer! He participated at @NBCTheVoice a few years ago and is here in Maine this week, for a 3-day music residency at St. Brigid School. What he’s teaching students, this morning on @newscentermaine. 🎶🎤 pic.twitter.com/tTsF7ihImF — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) January 25, 2023

The concert will start at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the auditorium at Steven's Square Community Center, formerly the Maine Girls Academy, at 631 Stevens Ave. in Portland.

Tickets to the concert are available here.

“Change the World”- Pure-N-Heart Posted by Delvin R. Choice on Tuesday, January 24, 2023