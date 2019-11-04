We've all seen the headlines regarding the college admissions scandal. But how do schools in Maine select students?

"We want to see students who we feel primarily can handle the academic coursework at the University of Maine," said Christopher Richards, director of undergraduate enrollment at the University of Maine. "We are also looking for students who are going to be a good fit, socially. We want to see students who are involved outside of the classroom."

Every student is different, some are looking at more specialized programs than others.

"I applied to six schools because I specifically wanted physical therapy and I only got accepted to two out of the six, so I was limited on where I wanted to go," said Elizabeth Hammill, a freshman at Husson University.

Hammill says the college application process was stressful and advises students to start early.

RELATED: Expert tips on getting into college, navigating 'politics' in admissions process

Hampden Academy senior Tyler Rinfret has the same advice for students who will be applying to college soon. He also says he was lucky to have an older sibling.

"I remember when my sister was doing it, it was chaos, and she was having a really rough time with it and I feel like that's a big problem is that not all the kids in my area have siblings, some of them it was their first time like it was my sisters," Rinfret said.

According to Niche.com, the University of Maine has a 92% acceptance rate. Last year, the university had 13,231 applicants.

Niche.com also cites Husson University's 72% acceptance rate. Last year, it had 2,150 applicants.

The University of Southern Maine tells NEWS CENTER Maine that last year it had 5,910 applicants and accepted 4,961. Therefore its acceptance rate is 81% acceptance rate.

The University of Maine at Presque Isle has a 95% acceptance rate with 1,424 applicants last year, according to Niche.com.

While these numbers differ from some of the schools involved in the "Varsity Blues" scandal, admissions employees say Maine students shouldn't be worried.

"Our academic parameters are consistent across the board. So, if athletics is recruiting a student and they're interested in them; they bring the information, they apply like every other student," Richards said.