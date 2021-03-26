The reason many schools are still hybrid learning? Officials say it comes down to space

Parents across the state are pushing for 5 days a week of in-person learning, but social distancing guidelines don't make that possible

MAINE, USA — Thousands of parents have joined Facebook groups, held Zoom meetings, and attended school board meetings to try to find a way to get their students back in school for in-person learning five days a week.

"At this point, we've proven that schools have been considered safe here in Maine," Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin said.

School districts across the state that are operating under a hybrid model are often doing so with three feet of spacing between students, and six feet of spacing between students and adults. This guidance comes from both the U.S. CDC and Maine CDC.

"We’re stuck in this social distancing world because we have older facilities. We can’t expand classrooms. The only thing we can possibly do is get portable classrooms if they’re available, but then we don’t have the ability to have teachers to come in or hire teachers to man those classrooms. There’s a teacher shortage, so I think they don’t have the scientific matrix to say it’s safe enough," RSU 16 Superintendent Kenneth Healey said.

Healey added he's gotten a lot of push back from the community which is why he wrote a letter to Governor Janet Mills.

A member of Mills' team responded to Healey, but he said, "Essentially they’re going to continue the same mode we are keeping the social distancing until all that matrix line up so we’re kind of in a standstill."

Some Maine schools have been forced to get creative, including outdoor classes to better social distance.