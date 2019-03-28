BANGOR, Maine — In the wake of Wednesday’s social media threats which resulted in two school lock-downs in two different districts, community members are asking what more can be done to educate Maine’s youth about social media usage.

Is it the school’s or the parent’s responsibility to teach teens about their digital footprint?

Bangor YMCA Youth Development Director Jennifer Laferte-Carlson believes it is a combination thereof.

She says the schools, parents, and community members, like the staff at the YMCA’s Teen Center, should be having conversations with teens about social media.

The teen center has a few social media accounts of its own, which Laferte-Carlson says are examples for the teens of proper social media usage.

The 13-year-old who made the online threat early Wednesday morning has been charged with terrorizing, a class C felony.