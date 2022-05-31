Ways to better support LGBTQ+ students in schools and classrooms

In an effort to make Maine schools more inclusive, Out Maine Interim Executive Director Sue Campbell tells NEWS CENTER Maine just this year it has trained more than 3,500 teachers and professionals to better support LGBTQ+ students.



Campbell says one of the first things teachers can do is to look at the curriculum they are using and make it more inclusive. For example, instead of just saying "he" or "she" educators can also use the pronouns "them" or "they" when teaching.



Another step is to have materials or resources available in class, like books, that represent all students.



Campbell says it's important for teachers to respect a student's preference when it comes to the pronouns they use.



"And If a situation occurs in a room, make sure that you address it. We see a lot of classrooms that people will have safe space stickers on their door or what not and if something happens they may not address it, they may not even be aware it happened, but then the students are not going to feel safe there because something happened and it didn't get addressed," Campbell said.