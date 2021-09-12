Superintendent: RSU 4 closed Friday following 'threat'

A letter from the superintendent posted to the school's website stated a threat was made to Oak Hill Middle School.

LITCHFIELD, Maine — RSU 4 will be closed Friday following a threat made to Oak Hill Middle School in Sabattus, according to a letter from Superintendent Andrew Carlton posted to the school's website.

The letter stated Carlton was called by the Sabattus Police Department at 8:20 p.m. Thursday. Officers notified the superintendent they'd received a report of a threat against the school, Carlton wrote.

"After coordination with law enforcement, out of an abundance of caution, I am making the decision to close all buildings in RSU #4 tomorrow. All buildings will remain closed until I receive more information regarding the credibility of this threat," the letter stated.

Friday won't be a remote day, and Carlton said he'd provide an update when he had more information.

"Given the times we live in and the recent events around the country, I urge you all to have conversations with your children regarding what they are seeing on social media and hearing from their friends," the letter stated.

This comes after the Sun Journal reported an altercation between two students at Oak Hill Middle School Tuesday evening was being investigated by the Sabattus Police Department.

The Sabattus Police Department did not return a call from NEWS CENTER Maine prior to this article's publication. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.