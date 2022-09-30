Auburn student caught in bus door, dragged

The student got his backpack caught in the door and was dragged on Spring Street, according to a letter posted on Friday.

AUBURN, Maine — An Auburn student was caught in a school bus door by his backpack and dragged, school officials said.

A letter from Superintendent Cornelia Brown posted to the school's website stated the incident took place on Friday afternoon, and the student was taken to Central Maine Medical center with injuries that weren't life-threatening.

When the driver realized the student had been dragged, he stopped and called for help, the letter said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the student and his family this evening. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, this is all of the information that is available at this time," Brown wrote in the letter.