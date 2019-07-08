WATERVILLE, Maine — "Stuff the Bus" school supplies drives are happening at three central Maine locations on Thursday, August 8.

United Way of Mid-Maine is collecting school supplies donations between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Walmart parking lots in Waterville, Palmyra, and Skowhegan.

This is the 5th year United Way has held "Stuff the Bus" drives.

The supplies will be delivered to the 13 school districts, helping an estimated 600 kids throughout Mid-Maine start school prepared.

This year, parents are expected to spend more than ever on school supplies.

According to the national retail federation, parents are expected to spend $500 per child on supplies, clothing, and other back to school items.